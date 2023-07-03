Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $89.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.