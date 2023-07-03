Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $89.28 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

