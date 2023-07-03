Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after buying an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after buying an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,465.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,281,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $146.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average of $126.60. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

