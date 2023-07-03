Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lowered by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $369.42 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.77.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

