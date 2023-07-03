McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2,283.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $298.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

