McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

WMT stock opened at $157.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

