McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29. The company has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

