McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

CMCSA stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

