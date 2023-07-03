44,505 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 70,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

