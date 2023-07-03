WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $13.50 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 293,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,504,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 99,839 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 447,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 349.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.42 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

