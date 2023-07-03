29,311 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $108.87 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

