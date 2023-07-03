Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.96 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $85.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

