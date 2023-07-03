Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 102 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after acquiring an additional 470,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $153.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $153.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

