Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

