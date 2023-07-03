DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

DD opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.