Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.09.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

