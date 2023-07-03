Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after buying an additional 79,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $95.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

