Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $246.05 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

