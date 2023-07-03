Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $25.70 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises approximately 7.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Markel Group worth $25,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,383.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,344.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,331.67.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

