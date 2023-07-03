Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 274,625 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 274,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 863,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,838,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,783,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after buying an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

