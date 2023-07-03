AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 2.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,760,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,493.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,533.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,488.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.