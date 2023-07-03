Melfa Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.