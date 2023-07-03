Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 144,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

AMGN stock opened at $222.02 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.07 and its 200 day moving average is $241.23. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

