Melfa Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,097 Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 49.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of VLT stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

