Melfa Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,932 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 123,198 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 24.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MNP stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 4.41%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.