Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Shares Sold by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 135,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

MHF opened at $6.55 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $6.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.