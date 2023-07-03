Melfa Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFB opened at $10.73 on Monday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

