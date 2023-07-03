Melfa Wealth Management LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

