Melfa Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,894 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund comprises 1.2% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $11.44 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

