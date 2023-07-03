Melfa Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,049,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 124,118 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,640,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 231,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 313,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.11.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

