Melfa Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $30.99 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

