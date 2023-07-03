Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 437 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Progress Software Stock Up 5.9 %

PRGS opened at $58.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.