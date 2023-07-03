Melfa Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Income Trust makes up 3.9% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 627,209 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,914,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 167,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 61.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 161,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BKT opened at $12.17 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $14.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

