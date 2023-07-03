Melfa Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund comprises about 2.5% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHD. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MHD opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

