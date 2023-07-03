Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $116,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DraftKings by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403 over the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Argus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

