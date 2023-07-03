Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 698 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Insider Activity

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $183.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.26. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $184.74. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

