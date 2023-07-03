Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Stock Down 0.2 %

Tecnoglass stock opened at $51.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $202.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.