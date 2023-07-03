Melfa Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust accounts for 4.5% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVN opened at $9.95 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

