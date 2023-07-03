Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $115,000 in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth about $462,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth about $518,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth about $32,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.
Shares of Samsara stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $30.91.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
