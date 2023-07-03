Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

