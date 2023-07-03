Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.2 %

SUN stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.