3,487 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 34.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 64,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 617,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Callon Petroleum

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

CPE opened at $35.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

