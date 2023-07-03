Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $93.03 on Monday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

About Nabors Industries

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

