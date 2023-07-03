Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 13,920 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Constellium by 65.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Constellium by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTM opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.89. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

