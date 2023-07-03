Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after buying an additional 2,296,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after buying an additional 470,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,761,000 after buying an additional 369,122 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,697,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,612,000 after purchasing an additional 560,914 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $12.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.03. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

