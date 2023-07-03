Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,936,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 558,894 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

