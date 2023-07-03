Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 364,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,741 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,788,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 5.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,033,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 100,031 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SiriusPoint

In related news, Director Daniel S. Loeb bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $128,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,095. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel S. Loeb acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $128,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wei Han Tan acquired 17,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $152,121.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,876.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,824 shares of company stock valued at $311,377. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiriusPoint Trading Up 0.9 %

SPNT opened at $9.03 on Monday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.99.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

