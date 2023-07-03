Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $118.96 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.68 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438 in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

