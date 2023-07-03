Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.65. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

