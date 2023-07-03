Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $120,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 36.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

FOXA stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

